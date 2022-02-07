Comparing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ideal Power alerts:

24.7% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ideal Power and AXT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 AXT 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ideal Power presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.42%. AXT has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than AXT.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93% AXT 10.79% 6.47% 4.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 123.55 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -11.00 AXT $95.36 million 3.16 $3.24 million $0.32 22.03

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AXT beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.