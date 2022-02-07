Compass Group’s (CPG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 2,000 ($26.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.30).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,734 ($23.31) on Friday. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,797 ($24.16). The stock has a market cap of £30.94 billion and a PE ratio of 86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,626.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,546.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.54), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,587.68).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

