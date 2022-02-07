Constellation Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE STZ.B opened at $237.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of -790.03 and a beta of 1.08. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

