Context Advisory LLC Invests $305,000 in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Context Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $17,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 594,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter worth $11,736,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter worth $8,731,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $7,237,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

