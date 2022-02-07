Context Advisory LLC Sells 5,162 Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Context Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Amryt Pharma worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $642.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of -0.33. Amryt Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.42.
About Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
