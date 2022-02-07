Context Advisory LLC Sells 5,162 Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Context Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Amryt Pharma worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $642.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of -0.33. Amryt Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

