Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 40,447 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Continental Resources worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,778,000 after acquiring an additional 129,118 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 349.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 360,520 shares of company stock worth $16,267,592. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLR opened at $57.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.