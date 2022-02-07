Contrasting Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

This table compares Exela Technologies and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.12 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.27 The9 $100,000.00 821.71 $60.98 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exela Technologies and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 333.38%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than The9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13% The9 N/A N/A N/A

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About The9

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.