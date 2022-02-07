Contrasting Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kubient and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kubient and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Samsara.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 10.17 -$7.89 million ($0.70) -2.96 Samsara N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Samsara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kubient.

Summary

Samsara beats Kubient on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

