Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of CNVY opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 38.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

