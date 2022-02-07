Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $412.52 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.71 and a 200-day moving average of $416.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

