Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 233,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.