Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 295 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,349,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $117.17 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

