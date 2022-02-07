Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 343,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 116,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $29.57 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

