Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $58.48 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $55.46 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

