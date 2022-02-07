Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $808,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after buying an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,193,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,974,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

BNS opened at $73.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

