Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

CJREF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $848.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

