CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 169.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CorVel by 49.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CRVL opened at $150.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.93. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.21.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,811 shares of company stock worth $4,998,479 in the last 90 days. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.