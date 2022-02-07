Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €67.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.54 ($75.89).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on 1COV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of ETR:1COV traded down €1.20 ($1.35) during trading on Friday, hitting €52.60 ($59.10). The company had a trading volume of 974,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. Covestro has a one year low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a one year high of €63.24 ($71.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

