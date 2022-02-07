Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.54 ($75.89).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €52.60 ($59.10) on Thursday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($71.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

