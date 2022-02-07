Cowen Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $327.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Cowen from $291.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.00.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $309.58 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $203.88 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

