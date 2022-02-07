Cowen Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $180.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.93.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $132.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $127.63 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

