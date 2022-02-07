Credit Suisse AG Acquires 28,603 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 667,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Atlas worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 1,122.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter valued at $166,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

