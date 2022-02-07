Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,968 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,354,000 after purchasing an additional 168,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ IAC opened at $132.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $134.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.12.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
