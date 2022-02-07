Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 43,248 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.64% of Cryoport worth $19,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.