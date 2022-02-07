CryptoTycoon Trading Down 36.1% This Week (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.59 or 0.00024102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $262,746.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00108309 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 903,705 coins and its circulating supply is 115,934 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

