CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne accounts for about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after purchasing an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 195,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of CONE opened at $89.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.