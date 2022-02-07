CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

