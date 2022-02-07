Daily Latin America Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:LBJ) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in Daily Latin America Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:LBJ) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.18% of Daily Latin America Bull 3X worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Latin America Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000.

LBJ stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74. Daily Latin America Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $95.73.

