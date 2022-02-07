Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.48 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

