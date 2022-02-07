Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTES. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,395,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,518,000 after acquiring an additional 268,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 190,223 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $15.34 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

