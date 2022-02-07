Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 749 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.39 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

