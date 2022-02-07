Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $962,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $91.54 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.