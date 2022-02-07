Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $66.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.