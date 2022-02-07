Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $744,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB opened at $38.51 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

