Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $568,000 in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,332 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,904. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of TVTX opened at $27.03 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

