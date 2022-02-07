Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 33,919 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,919 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 409.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.62 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

