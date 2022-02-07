Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,328 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,420,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,028,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $93.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.