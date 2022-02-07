Darsana Capital Partners LP Trims Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Darsana Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 8.9% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Darsana Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $271,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.25. The firm has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.