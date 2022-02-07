Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 133 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $420.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

