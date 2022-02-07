Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,454,000 after acquiring an additional 621,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $166.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $164.32 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

