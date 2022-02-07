Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 315 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $111.79 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.