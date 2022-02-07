Deccan Value Investors L.P. Grows Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition comprises 6.3% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned approximately 3.34% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $158,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,888,000 after purchasing an additional 494,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

