Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $303.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.35. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $289.23 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

