Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Delek US were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Delek US by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Delek US by 171.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Delek US by 91.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 203,634 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Delek US by 3.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,047 shares of company stock worth $4,737,488. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

