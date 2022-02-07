Delek US (NYSE:DK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The 2017 purchase of Alon USA Energy transformed Delek US Holdings into a Permian-focused diversified downstream energy company with opportunity for cash synergies. With 70% of Delek’s refining capacity leveraged to lower Permian pricing, the company is poised for major earnings growth. Further, Delek's retail segment seems to be a bright spot with impressive growth prospects, while the company also maintains a good liquidity position. However, the refining sector is not yet out of the woods in terms of cash flows that remain anaemic and well below the pre-crisis levels. Delek is also involved in a proxy battle with Carl Icahn's CVR Energy that is acting as a stock overhang, while its high debt-to-capitalization of 69.4% is also a negative for the shareholders. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DK. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Delek US stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,047 shares of company stock worth $4,737,488. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

