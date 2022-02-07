Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,848,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,225 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 3.2% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 1.16% of Dell Technologies worth $920,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.36. 21,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

