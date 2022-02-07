Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $110.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.04 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $401.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.57 million to $406.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $446.25 million, with estimates ranging from $439.30 million to $451.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DENN. Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $983.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 67,699 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

