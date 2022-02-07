Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 20,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,566,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

DM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

