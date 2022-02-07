Deutsche Bank AG Has $89,000 Stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 221.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 65,097 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HARP. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.