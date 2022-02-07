Deutsche Bank AG Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 211,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HARP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $4.69 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

